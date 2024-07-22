Brokers Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LAAC. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of LAAC stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $2,245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $32,598,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $3,511,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

