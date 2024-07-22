Brokers Offer Predictions for Twist Bioscience Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWST)

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWST. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $53.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $59.54.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,873.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $827,162 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

