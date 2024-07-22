Brokers Offer Predictions for V.F. Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VFC. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.38 on Monday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.