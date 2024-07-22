Brokers Set Expectations for OGE Energy Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OGE)

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OGE Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGE. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $37.04 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

