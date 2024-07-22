Brokers Set Expectations for OmniAb, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OABI)

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for OmniAb in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for OmniAb’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OABI. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

OmniAb stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $548.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at $2,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 310,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,632,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

