Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

