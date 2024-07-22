Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $158.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average is $173.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

