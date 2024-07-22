Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Financial Review

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 2.04% 0.92% 0.60% VNET Group -39.32% -15.69% -3.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71 VNET Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $14.96, suggesting a potential upside of 69.60%. VNET Group has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than VNET Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and VNET Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $1.08 billion 1.03 -$4.21 million $0.17 51.88 VNET Group $1.04 billion 0.52 -$372.38 million ($2.64) -0.79

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than VNET Group. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bumble beats VNET Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

