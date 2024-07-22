Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $244.70, but opened at $254.01. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $252.61, with a volume of 91,260 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

