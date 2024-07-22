Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $244.70, but opened at $254.01. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $252.61, with a volume of 91,260 shares.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
