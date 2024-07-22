Cactus, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (NYSE:WHD)

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WHD opened at $57.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 94,704 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 1,182.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 117,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 108,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

