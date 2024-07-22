California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in California Resources by 67,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. California Resources has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

