Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$182.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

CNR opened at C$165.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$167.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$170.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

