Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $4,599,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.95. 1,155,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.