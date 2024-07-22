Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $829.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.50. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.