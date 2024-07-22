Capreit to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CAR)

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. Cormark also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$275.82 million for the quarter.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Capreit Company Profile

