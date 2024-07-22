CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Up to $15.83

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $16.47. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 10,131 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

