Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Casper has a market capitalization of $265.84 million and $10.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,773,546,738 coins and its circulating supply is 12,176,446,579 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,772,321,771 with 12,175,278,873 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02208517 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,771,307.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

