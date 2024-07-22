Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.96 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.83 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS opened at C$77.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$76.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.80. Celestica has a 52-week low of C$20.95 and a 52-week high of C$86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC downgraded Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total transaction of C$1,244,925.00. In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total value of C$1,048,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total value of C$1,244,925.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,829. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

