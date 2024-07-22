Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.58, but opened at $47.80. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius shares last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 1,163,647 shares changing hands.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.51.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Insider Activity at Celsius

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 5.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.