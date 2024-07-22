Centerspace (CSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Centerspace has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.740-4.920 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Centerspace to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSR stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSR

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.