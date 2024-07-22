Centuri (CTRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Centuri to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Centuri to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTRI stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Centuri has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

