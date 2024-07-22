Centuri (CTRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Centuri to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Centuri to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Centuri Trading Down 3.2 %
CTRI stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Centuri has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01.
Centuri Company Profile
Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.
