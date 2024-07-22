Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) versus GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Head to Head Contrast

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) and GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charge Enterprises and GMO internet group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11% GMO internet group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charge Enterprises and GMO internet group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.01 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -0.11 GMO internet group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

GMO internet group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Charge Enterprises and GMO internet group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50 GMO internet group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charge Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 576.69%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than GMO internet group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charge Enterprises beats GMO internet group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc. provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services. In addition, it engages in cryptocurrency trading and mining business; and mobile, online, and other games. The company was formerly known as GMO Internet, Inc. and changed its name to GMO internet group, Inc. in September 2022. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

