Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $121.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.