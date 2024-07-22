Citigroup Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $52.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 292,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,171. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,473 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,918,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fluor by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 637,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 291,210 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $10,472,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 761,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 213,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

