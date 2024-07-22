Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $17.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

