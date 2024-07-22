Clearstead Trust LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.73. 1,146,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $372.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.