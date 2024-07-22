CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,563,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $156,631,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 368,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.08. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.36 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

