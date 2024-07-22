Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $4,482,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,129,388.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.00. 5,606,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

