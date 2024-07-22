Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $237.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

