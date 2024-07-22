Community Health Systems (CYH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.650–0.050 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Community Health Systems Stock Performance
CYH opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
