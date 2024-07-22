Comparing CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) & Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) and CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccitech and CytoDyn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccitech -409.18% -23.41% -20.85% CytoDyn N/A N/A -478.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vaccitech and CytoDyn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccitech 0 1 1 0 2.50 CytoDyn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vaccitech presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 444.64%. Given Vaccitech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vaccitech is more favorable than CytoDyn.

26.1% of Vaccitech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of CytoDyn shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Vaccitech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CytoDyn shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaccitech and CytoDyn’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccitech $13.42 million 14.36 $5.34 million ($1.43) -3.50 CytoDyn $270,000.00 560.47 -$79.82 million ($0.05) -2.85

Vaccitech has higher revenue and earnings than CytoDyn. Vaccitech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytoDyn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vaccitech has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytoDyn has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vaccitech beats CytoDyn on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its prophylactic programs include VTP-400, which is in preclinical stage for the prevention of herpes zoster or shingles; VTP-500 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the prevention of Middle East respiratory syndrome; and Vaxzevria, a prophylactic vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech Rx Limited and changed its name to Vaccitech plc in March 2021. Vaccitech plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Its leronlimab is currently under phase 2 development for the treatment of NASH, HIV- NASH, and solid tumors, as well as under pre-clinical development for the treatment of HIV-PrEP and HIV-Cure. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

