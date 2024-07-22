CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $1,424,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

