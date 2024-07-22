Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4,008.33.

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CSU stock opened at C$4,214.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,585.25 and a 12 month high of C$4,238.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3,875.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3,746.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$23.21 by C$14.00. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.378 dividend. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

See Also

