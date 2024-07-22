Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Shares Gap Up to $20.15

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $20.93. Contineum Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 5,149 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($3.02). Equities research analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

