Contrasting Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Enterprise Bancorp 15.80% 11.28% 0.79%

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 128.8%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Enterprise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.08 $16.97 billion N/A N/A Enterprise Bancorp $218.66 million 1.55 $38.06 million $2.91 9.40

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sberbank of Russia and Enterprise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Enterprise Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia



Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Enterprise Bancorp



Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

