Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

