Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.76 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVLG opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

