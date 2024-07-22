Coveo Solutions Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:CVO)

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

CVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$6.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$6.41 and a one year high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.79 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

