Crane (CR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $150.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

