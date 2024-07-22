Crane (CR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Crane Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $150.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
