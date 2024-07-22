Cronos Price Tops $0.0937 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $10.40 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00047512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000621 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

