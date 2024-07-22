CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $28.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.35.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.54.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.