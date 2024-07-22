DA Davidson Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.26. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of CFG opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,959,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,965,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

