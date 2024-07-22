DA Davidson Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

FULT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

