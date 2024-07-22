Desjardins Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MFC. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

TSE:MFC opened at C$35.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$37.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 29.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

