Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. 159,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,041. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

