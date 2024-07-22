DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for DIAGNOS in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst S. Quenneville anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for DIAGNOS’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

DIAGNOS Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ADK opened at C$0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.43. DIAGNOS has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

