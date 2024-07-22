DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) versus Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Critical Analysis

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Royal Boskalis Westminster and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Boskalis Westminster 0 0 0 0 N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Boskalis Westminster N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Royal Boskalis Westminster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Boskalis Westminster and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Boskalis Westminster N/A N/A N/A $4.11 7.85 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.20 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.34

Royal Boskalis Westminster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Boskalis Westminster, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Royal Boskalis Westminster beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects. The company's Offshore Energy segment is involved in the engineering, construction, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and liquefied natural gas import/export facilities, offshore platforms, pipelines and cables, and offshore wind farms. This segment also offers heavy transport, lift and installation work, and diving and remotely operated vehicle services, as well as dredging, offshore pipeline and cable installation, rock installation, and marine activities and survey services. Its Towage & Salvage segment offers towage services to incoming and outgoing oceangoing vessels; and berthing and unberthing of tankers, pilotage, subsea inspection and maintenance, firefighting, and the coupling and uncoupling of terminal connections, as well as operates and manages onshore and offshore terminals. This segment also provides assistance to vessels in distress, shipwrecks or damaged offshore platforms removal, environmental care, and consultancy services. The company primarily serves oil, gas, and wind energy companies; port and terminal operators; governments; shipping and insurance companies; international project developers; and mining companies and related EPC contractors and subcontractors. It operates a fleet of approximately 600 vessels and floating equipment. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Papendrecht, the Netherlands. As of September 20, 2022, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. was taken private.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

