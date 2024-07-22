Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report released on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $14.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $141.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

