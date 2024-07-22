Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,430,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $3,989,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.08. The company had a trading volume of 505,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.