Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,984,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.37% of Dollar General worth $3,899,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.79. The stock had a trading volume of 789,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.